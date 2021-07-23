Mylinda E. Caston, 48, of Tylertown died July 14, 2021, at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at St. Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown, with Dr. Douglas Hart, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Mrs Caston was born Aug. 24, 1972, in McComb. She was the daughter of the late Lethel Ellzey Sr. and Mary Lee Varnado Ellzey.
