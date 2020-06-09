Thomas Tullos Sr., 64, of McComb went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 5, 2020, at his residence. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Tommy was born on March 7, 1956, and was the son of Hubert Tullos Sr. and Willie Mae Oglesby Tullos. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, yard work, and sitting on the back porch. He loved his family, children, grandchildren and especially his great-grandbabies. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 32 years, Judy Marie Muirhead Tullos; two sons, William Shirley Tullos and Mitchell Lee Tullos; one sister, Lisa Matthews; and two brothers, David Gerald and Hubert Buster Tullos Jr.
He is survived by one son, Thomas Tullos Jr. and Amy of McComb; one sister, Ruby Hughes of McComb; one brother, Lane Gerald of Gulfport; four granddaughters, Madalyn Harvey, Shelby Tullos, Desiree Didon and Skylar Esch; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Hospice Compassus and the friends and family that visited him daily.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
