Delia Catherine Van was born into the arms of Jesus on July 6, 2019, to parents Diane Lazarus Van and Justin Cord Van of Summit.
A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Parish of the Mediator-Redeemer in McComb at 11 a.m. Saturday.
She was greeted in heaven by her great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Lazarus, Mr. Bill Stroble, Mr. Andre de Szekely, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Van Sr., and Mr. and Mrs. Milton Prescott.
She is survived by her parents; maternal grandparents Andrea and Don Lazarus; paternal grandparents Jimmy Van Jr. and Linda and John Rowley; maternal great-grandmother Sharon Grant Stroble; honorary grandparents Diane and Jack Lazarus; a host of aunts and uncles, Don Michael Lazarus, Julie Van Kitchens (Kevin), Jason Van, Ben Rowley (Carri), Sarah Rowley Kitchens (Chris); and numerous loving cousins.
Delia’s family wants to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and the rest of the staff who supported them in the labor and delivery unit at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven. Their entire team showed kindness, love, and professionalism during this most difficult time of our lives. The family would also like to say a special thanks Riverwood Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate your support of our goal to build a handicapped-accessible boat dock for Camp Sunshine at Percy Quin State Park in Fernwood, lovingly named “Delia’s Dock.” We will release additional details about this effort for a nonprofit campaign on our social media page.
