Terrie S. Knight McKnight, 59, of Tylertown, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 22, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Powell’s Grove United Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven is handling arrangements.
Mrs. McKnight was born Feb. 23, 1961, to the late Rev. Jesse E. Knight and Lois Lorraine Wells Knight.
Terrie loved spending time with her family and spoiling her puppies. She loved art and puzzles, and she was a collector of antique Volkswagen models.
She was a great wife and mother and a member of Powell’s Grove United Pentecostal Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Jerry Knight, George Knight, Wilson Knight and Larry Knight; sisters, Rhoda Knight, Liz Knight Desmond and Delores Knight Pierre.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Martin McKnight Sr.; son, Martin McKnight Jr. and wife Lori; daughters, Amanda McKnight LeCompte and husband Randy, Jessica McKnight Threeton and husband Adam; brothers, Garry Knight and wife Marie, and Glen Knight; and sister, Linda Knight Coats; and 10 grandchildren, Kaylee Threeton, Kelsey Threeton, Haley LeCompte, Elijah LeCompte, Jesse LeCompte, Kamron Threeton, Justin LeCompte, Abby McKnight, Kaitlyn Threeton and Ethan McKnight.
Memorials can be made to Powell’s Grove United Pentecostal Church.
