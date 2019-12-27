Lee Otis Eubanks Dec 27, 2019 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lee Otis Eubanks, 76, of Jackson died Dec. 24, 2019, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center of Jackson. Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 68° Cloudy Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News City passes on hire New Amite officials sworn in Muddy melodies Pretty in Blue gives back Pothole festivity inspires song Residents in path of tornado counting their blessings Boys & Girls Club honors youth and volunteers Thomas deserves MVP consideration Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPothole tree goads boardPothole festivity inspires songDoctor, employee indicted for fraudForests took big hit during tornadoTo the club’s creditCarrie RobinsonCity passes on hireResidents in path of tornado counting their blessingsDylan M. BushJudge, constable join list of resignations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMcComb Christmas parade rolls (2)Twister destroys multiple homes in Amite County (1)Seeking shelter (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.