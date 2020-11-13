DeWitt McMorris, 93, made his transition on Nov. 1, 2020, in Chicago.
He was laid to rest Nov. 9 at Leak & Sons Funeral Chapel of Country Club Hills, Ill.
He was born in McComb on April 18, 1927, to David Sr. and Rosa Miles McMorris.
DeWitt received his education from the school systems in Summit and McComb. He served his country in the Navy during World War II. He moved to Jackson in 1945.
DeWitt married Gladys Lewis in 1954 and to this union a lovely daughter, Debra, was born. He relocated to Chicago in 1959 and was gainfully employed at Sara Lee Bakery for 31 years.
DeWitt leaves to cherish his memories his beloved daughter, Debra McMorris of Chicago; loving son, Lamont Savage of Bolivar, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Eva Mae of Bolivar; one sister, Alexine Dawson of Oakland, Calif.; two brothers, Clyde (Barbara) McMorris of McComb and Freddie (Monica) McMorris of Las Vegas; one granddaughter, Lakesha; one great-granddaughter, Janiah; a play son, Gary Dobson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.