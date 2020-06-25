Deacon Leon “Duck” Tobias Sr., 77, of Liberty, died June 21, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Emmanuel Powell Sr., pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Sinai Church Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.