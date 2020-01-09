Richard “Bubba” Mancuso, 65, of McComb, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, and continues Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 with Father Brian Kaskie officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.