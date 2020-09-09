Dustin Ozro Stiles, 33, of McComb, lost his battle with addiction on Aug. 29, 2020
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until a memorial service at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Eric Bass and Josh Wells will officiate, and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Dustin was born Jan. 2, 1987, in Jackson to Keely Stiles.
He was a 2005 graduate of McComb High School, where he excelled at soccer and formed lifelong bonds with friends and teammates who would eventually become family.
Dustin was a talented artist and a well-read free thinker. His life was not without hardship, but he never stopped trying to improve the world around him for the people he loved. His legacy of kindness has been as evident in his death as it was in his life.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cheryl and Darwyn Stiles.
He is survived by his mother, Keely Stiles of Leavenworth, Kan., and several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as countless loving friends and chosen family members.
