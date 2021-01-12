Elmon Ray Faucett, 89, of Summit, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at the Sonny Montgomery VA Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation will be noon Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb until services in the chapel at 1 p.m. The Rev. Mike Morris and Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tangipahoa Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ray was born April 10, 1931, in Sampson County, N.C., to Jarvis Tillman Faucett and Lena Gore Faucett Bailey.
He grew up working in his family’s businesses, a Ford dealership, tobacco farming and water well services.
In 1952 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, based at England Air Force Base in Alexandria, La. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
After service, he worked in sales and management for Standard Coffee Co. from 1956-58 and Entex/Centerpoint Energy in McComb from 1959 until retirement.
While working for the gas company he earned membership in Who’s Who in top sales performers for many years and got many awards there.
Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was known by many fishermen around as the “Perch Jerker.” Due to failing health and unable to travel, he made many trips to Percy Quin State Park, where he enjoyed visiting with park rangers Will Busby and Joel Steele.
Ray and his family were members of South McComb Baptist for about 33 years and, upon moving out of McComb, they moved their membership to Tangipahoa Baptist Church.
He was a former member of the McComb Evening Lion’s Club and a Master Mason with the Silver Springs Lodge No. 410 and later transferred to the John A. Quitman Lodge No. 244, celebrating 60 years of membership in 2020.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Jack Bailey; his siblings, John Tillman Faucett (Ruby), James Wesley Faucett (Ginny) and Mabel F. DeLeon; mother and father-in-law, Arthur G. and Mary Simmons Flippen; sister-in-law, Mary Flippen Barclay (Billy); brothers-in-law, Arthur Webb Flippen and Moland V. Dykes Jr.
He is survived by the love of his life and devoted wife of 66 years, Ruth Flippen Faucett; his son, Arthur “Artie” Faucett; his daughter, Deborah F. Pigott (Wyatt Lonny); grandchildren, Nicole Faucett Small (Seth), and Heather Michelle Faucett; a great-grandchild, Everly Victoria Small; one sister-in-law, Julia Flippen Dykes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Tangopahoa Baptist Church, The Shriner’s Children Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.