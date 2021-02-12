Lois Dean Williams, 75, of Liberty passed away Feb. 9, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Willie Jones officiating and burial in Oak Grove Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams was born Sept. 10, 1945, to Mary McDowell Maxwell and Seymore Maxwell in Amite County.
She was a member Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. George Coney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Cardell, Odell, James Maxwell and Joseph Bateaste; two sisters, Corlean Wren and Melina Sims.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Isaiah Williams; two daughters, Patricia Hitchens and Sharon Williams; three sons, Chancey, Odell and Isaiah Williams Jr.; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Clover Dean Ross and Essie Edwards; one brother, Seymour (Charlotte) Maxwell Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Della Bonds and Emma Wilkinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and church family.
