Daniel Magee Jr, 78, of Tylertown, died Aug. 28, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at Washington Funeral Home in Tylertown until services there at noon. Supt. M. L. Smith will render the eulogy and officiate. Burial will be in the New Bethel U.M.C. cemetery.
He was born March 17, 1941, in Walthall County.
