Kathleen Freeman Chunn, 90, passed from this life on Sept. 1, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehab Center.
Visitation is 8:30 a.m. today until services at 10 at Sharkey Funeral Home. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial is in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Chunn was born April 27, 1930, in Summit, to Hosie and Lizzie Freeman.
She enjoyed reading books and was a great cook. She was a loving mother and great-aunt and loved her brothers and sisters. She worked at the American Box factory in Fernwood, where she retired.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Choyce Chunn; four sisters, Virginia Worley, Louise Sistrunk, Louree Freeman and Delphine Freeman; and two brothers, Homer T. Freeman and Nelson Freeman.
Survivors include one son, Mike McGuffee; one sister, Nell Cox; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Greg Freeman, Porter Edwards, Tommy Burris, Pat Freeman, Ryan Love and Damon Edwards. Honorary pallbearer is Wayne Cox.
The family requests memorials be made in her name to American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213.
