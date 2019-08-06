Myrtis Holmes, 59, of Jackson and a native of Tylertown died July 31, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Services are 1 p.m. today at Magee’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown, with the Rev. George Coney officiating and burial in the church cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Holmes was born Nov. 4, 1959, in Walthall County.
