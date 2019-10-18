Dennis Lee Anderson, 91, of Gloster, died Oct. 10, 2019, in Centreville.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Winans Chapel Church. Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
Mr. Anderson was born Oct. 27, 1927, to Frank and Ellen Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geneva Anderson; two sons, Frank Lee Anderson and Dennis Anderson Jr.; one daughter, Jancie Montgomery; and one granddaughter, Santreisa.
Survivors include daughter, Evelyn Harris; son, Julius L. Anderson; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robert Brown, Terry Brown, Julius Anderson Jr., Terrence Anderson and Lee Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Julius L. Anderson, Vince Harrison and Willie Montgomery.
