Wade May, 85, of McComb, died July 15, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. in McComb. Burial will be 10 a.m. Sunday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit with Pastor Samuel Hall officiating.
Mr. May was born March 25, 1935, in Tylertown. He was the son of John May and Golden May of Tylertown.
He was known for his hard work, cool style and competitive skills when playing a game of checkers.
Mr. May was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Rachel Smith, Merlynn May Gatlin, Hurley May Gatlin and Lucy Jean May; one brother, Donaver May; one daughter, Rochelle Alexander; and one son, Ray Charles Alexander.
Survivors include his wife, Martha May of McComb; two sons, Wade Alexander and Garnett Alexander, both of McComb; four daughters, Shirley (Ray) Nick of Jayess, Angela (Kenneth) Tobias and Myrtle Alexander, both of Summit, and Janette May of Huntsville, Ala.; two brothers, Burt May of Tylertown and John Henry May of McComb; two sisters, Willie May Barnes of Tylertown and Jessie Mathews of McComb; and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren
