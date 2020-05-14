Bennie Lee Hood, 51, of Magnolia, died May 6, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 1 p.m. at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Otkins Sr., pastor, officiating.
Mr. Hood was born May 7, 1969, to the late Robert “Sud” and Elouise Hood of Magnolia.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Tobias, and two sisters, Lula Jefferson and Betty Green.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Tory Hood and Bennie Hood; an adopted son, Cory Williams; three brothers, Johnnie Tobias, Willie Hood and Micheal (Margie) Hood; seven sisters, Bonnie Smith, Erma Green, Bobbie Hughey, Pauline Hood, Ruthie (Otis) Blount, Bernice (Robert) Harrell and Lisa Hood, all of Magnolia; two aunts, Rosie Willis and Julia Miller; one uncle, Jimmy (Lenora) Hood; 26 nieces and nephews, plus a host of relatives, dear friends and church family.
