Glenda Kay Whitehead Vines was born May 26, 1948, in Gloster and died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Denham Springs La., surrounded by loving family on June 22, 2021.
She was a member of the Jefferson Ridge Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Baton Rouge. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she wholeheartedly dedicated her life and derived great joy from her service to her God, Jehovah. She was devoted to spending time with her family and taking care of them. Although she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for many years, she found her true calling working as a Licensed Medical Massage Therapist. She was never happier working than when she was volunteering as a medical massage therapist during disaster relief after Hurricane Katrina. She had a beautiful, loving, kind and gentle spirit and never said no to anyone needing her help. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, A.C. “Red” Vines; her parents, Emerson and Juanette Whitehead; her sisters, Jo Ann Whitehead and Sharon Whitehead King; and her brother, Elvin Whitehead.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Vines and Jody Vines Incardona her husband Eddy Incardona (whom Glenda lovingly called her son); and her beloved granddaughter, Kaylynn Incardona, all of Denham Springs, La. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Jeffries of Gloster and Ginger Ellard of Denham Springs; her brothers, Terry Whitehead of Mount Olive, Carol Whitehead of Kosciusko and Farron Whitehead of Prairieville, La.; and many nieces and nephews and a host of spiritual family and friends.
