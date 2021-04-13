Francis A. Scherry Jr., 79, entered eternal life April 4, 2021.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at McVeigh Funeral Home in Albany, N.Y. until services there at noon. The Rite of Committal will be held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.
He was born in Albany, the son of the late Francis A. and Celia Jane Czeslawa Scherry.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Frank retired from the New York State Comptroller’s Office, where he was a manager. He was a member of the Friends of the Opera in Saratoga Springs. He enjoyed reading murder mysteries, the Glimmerglas Opera but, most of all, spending time with his beloved and cherished granddaughters, Olivia and Annabelle.
He was the husband of the late Marilee A. Van Vranken Scherry; cherished father of Alison A. Wheeler; beloved grandfather and “Papoo” of Olivia S. Wheeler and Annabelle R. Wheeler; brother of Theresa “Terry” Hoffman and the late John Joseph Scherry; uncle of Karen “Casey” Hoffman and Gretchen “Gigi” Hoffman; companion and lover of life of the late Barbara Hayes.
Those wishing to remember Francis A. Scherry Jr in a special way may send a contribution to either The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 Huntington Quadrangle, Suite 1S06, Melville, NY 11474 or the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205. https://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-a-scherry-jr
