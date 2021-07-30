Bertha Lee Lloyd, 74, of McComb, died July 25, 2021, at Courtyard Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Hitchens officiating. Burial will be in Webb Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. She was born Sept. 12, 1947, in Amite County.
