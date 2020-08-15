Patricia Wacker Bickham, 50, of McComb died Aug. 4, 2020. She was a resident of Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Memorial services will be held later.
Mrs. Bickham was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Betty Wacker.
She is survived by two sons, Delad Bickham and Trevor Ray; a daughter, Kris Bickham; two brothers, Charlie and wife Anna Wacker and Eddie Wacker; a sister, Cathy Westbook; and many nieces and nephews.
