Mable Brister, 80, of New Orleans died Sept. 13, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home until services there at noon, with the Rev. Donald Boutte officiating. Burial will be in Dinah Cemetery No. 1.
She was born Dec. 14, 1938, in Walthall County.
