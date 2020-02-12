Edwin L. “Buster” Wilkins Jr., 76, of Clinton, loving husband and father of two children, passed away Feb. 7, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday till services at 11 at First United Methodist Church, 100 Mount Salus Road, Clinton. Burial will be in Natchez City Cemetery at 3 p.m. Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edwin was born July 31, 1943, in Natchez, to Edwin L. Wilkins and Mabel Kaiser Wilkins, who resided in McComb.
Edwin graduated from McComb High School in 1961 and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg in 1966.
A lifetime career in pharmaceutical sales for over 40 years in Mississippi achieved the Diamond Winners Circle Award with GlaxoSmith-Kline Pharmaceuticals.
On Aug. 19, 1966, he married Patricia Ann Estess of Magnolia and they were married for 53 years. They raised a daughter, Kimberly Elise, and son, Thomas Edwin, and lived in Clinton for 40 years.
Edwin had a passion for history and finding great restaurants. He also loved to travel with his family and visit the Gulf Coast every year. He was also a member of the Krewe of Caesar in Metairie, La., and participated in Mardi Gras celebrations and community outreach for over 20 years. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, William Leslie Wilkins of McComb.
Edwin is survived by his spouse, Patricia Estess Wilkins of Clinton; daughter, Kimberly Wilkins Baxley and husband Allen G. Baxley of North Augusta, S.C.; son, Thomas E. Wilkins and fiancee Tammy M. Durant of Tampa, Fla.; and his two grandchildren, Parker and AnnElise Baxley.
Memorials can be made to The Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703, phone 662-328-5704, website Palmerhome.org; or First United Methodist Church, 100 Mount Salus Road, Clinton, MS 39056, phone 601- 924-6671.
