Patsy M. Hall, 80, of Summit, passed away at her residence on Jan. 18, 2021.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Shady Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Glen Crane will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Hall was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Ruth. She was the daughter of the late Warren C. and Bessie Lou Brown Moak.
She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Summit. She loved crocheting, quilting and cooking and was especially known for her chicken and dumplings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Hall.
Mrs. Hall is survived by a son, Jarrette and wife Carol Hall of Summit; a daughter, Patti Welch of Summit; three brothers, Marlette and wife June Moak of McComb, Landal and wife Brenda Moak of Summit, and Monette and wife Peggy Moak of Bogue Chitto; one sister, Carolyn May of McComb; five grandchildren, Misty Stockton, Jeremy and wife Ashley Stockton, Amy and husband Clark Jones, Daniel and wife Kamree Hall, and Dori and husband Justin Steele; 12 great-grandchildren, Tylin, Abby, Delaney, Grayson, Harper, Ty, Kylee Rae, Cort, Wyatt, Sutton, Addisyn and Lynlee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Clark Jones, Jeremy Stockton, Justin Steele, Daniel Hall, Carl Moak and Randall Moak. Honorary pallbearer will be Willis King.
