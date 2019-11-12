William Abner Pickett, 91, of McComb passed away at Courtyard Nursing and Rehabilitation on Nov. 9, 2019.
Graveside services were held Monday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Rev. Mike Morris officiated. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
He was born Oct. 14, 1928, in Franklin County to Earl Pickett and Laura Bell Wallace Pickett. He was a member of Tangipahoa Baptist Church and a Master Mason with 63 years with John A. Quitman Lodge No. 244. He retired from Illinois Central Railroad, then worked security for Seago Lumber Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lorella Pickett; twin siblings, a brother and a sister that were infants when they passed; and a son, Bracey Pickett.
He is survived by his wife, Mattie Pickett; sons, Calvin Pickett and his wife Marina and their family and Don Pickett and his family; stepsons, Marshall Stringer and his wife Roberta and Robert Lott and his wife Alida; stepdaughters, Patricia Huber and Teresa Shaw; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Robert Lott, Landy Lott, Marshall Stringer, Walter Skelton, Joe Harper and Randy Flippen.
