Eula Fay May Hancock, 84, of McComb passed away July 29, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Adams United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jim Beam-Ingram will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery, with Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Hancock was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Bogue Chitto. She was the daughter of the late Dudley and Eula Gertrude May.
Ms. Hancock was a homemaker and loving mother. She was a member of Adams United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James May and Winford May; five sisters, Mildred Reeves, Lavelle Lewis, Imelda Johnston, Thelma Wells and Hilda Raye Douglas; and her partner-in-life, Donnie Dykes.
Ms. Hancock is survived by two sons, Keith Hancock (Elizabeth) of Madison and Ken Hancock (Laurie) of Incline Village, Nev.; two grandchildren, Blake Hancock of Houston, Texas, and Sarah Beth Hancock of McComb; two great-grandchildren, Lola and Barret Hancock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Andrews, Robin Fenn, Dale Hancock, Randall Lindigrin, Chris Wells, and Jay Wells.
Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Hancock, Steve Lewis, Charles Elwin Lofton, Mike Raborn, Richard Reeves and members of the Amity Sunday School Class.
