Norma Lynn Sterling, 75, of McComb, died peacefully in her home on July 16, 2020.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until a memorial service at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Sterling was born in Westlake, La., on Feb. 8, 1945, to Deward Lee Brown and Verdelle Gladys Russ Brown.
A homemaker by trade, she also helped run various family businesses, from used car sales, satellite television installations and home-grown produce. She enjoyed gardening, reading and travel, but was the happiest providing for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thad Wendell Sterling; a son, Thad Sterling Jr.; and her granddaughter, Haley Allen.
She is survived by three sons, Edward Troy Durkes (Sylvia) of Osyka, Michael Sterling (Beth) of Southaven and Joseph Sterling (Elizabeth) of Austin, Texas; three daughters, Diane Butrick (Terry) of Tyler, Texas, Sharon Allen (Bart) of Brookhaven and Kim Bullock of Monroe, La.; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
