William “Bill” Brown, 88, of Osyka, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Line Creek Baptist Church, 78659 La. 1053, Kentwood, La., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 with Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
Mr. Bill was born in June, 1931, in Bogue Chitto, to John Wesley and Julia Belle Brown.
A graduate of Bogue Chitto High School, he served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.
In 1950, he began working for the Illinois Central Railroad in New Orleans. His railroad career spanned several decades, moving him to locations including Memphis, Tenn., Paducah, Ky., Champaign, Ill., and Chicago. He retired from ICR with 44 years of service and settled in Osyka.
The year 1950 was also special because he married the love of his life, Shirley Ann. Together, they raised three daughters in a Christian home in New Orleans. They were married 69 years.
Bill was an active member of Riverside Baptist Church in New Orleans, serving as chairman of the seacons and Sunday school superintendent. He was also an active member of Line Creek Baptist Church in Kentwood, previously serving as a deacon there as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Brown and Julia Belle Brown Wallace; one sister, Eva Patterson; and a twin brother, Robert Brown.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley; three daughters, Janet Petri of Tomah, Wis., Connie Heflin (Larry) of Boaz, Ky., and Brenda Griffith (Don) of Madisonville, Ky.; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lena Culpepper of Bogalusa, La., and Barbara King of Bogue Chitto; two brothers, Malcolm Wallace and Winston Wallace (Beverly), both of Bogue Chitto; sister-in-law, Helen Brown of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Line Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.