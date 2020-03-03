Hilton Ray Welch Jr., 76, of Ruth died March 1, 2020, at the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi from complications of a heart attack.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb until services at 11 a.m. with Masonic rites. Mr. Welch was a member of Masonic Lodge No.135 F&A.M.
He was born March 18, 1943, in Clinton, La., to Hilton R. Welch and Louise Williams Welch.
He was a millwright from 1962 until 2006. He remarked that the 14 years of retirement were the best. He was a meticulous craftsman in multiple trades, a conservationist and a promoter of higher education. He was a keen advocate for recycling, embodying the motto: “Use it up; wear it out; make it last.” Given a pair of tin snips and a handful of rivets, he could create almost anything.
Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Ann Beavers.
Surviving Mr. Welch is his wife of 55 years, Geneva McCullough Welch of Ruth; a son, Hilton Ray “Trace” Welch III and wife Claire of Zachary, La.; three daughters, Jordana Welch and Laura Ann Welch Bradley and husband Gregory, all of Rosharon, Texas, and Naomi Welch Cancienne and husband Brian of Cypress, Texas; and four grandchildren, Olivia Marcel Welch of Zachary, Daniel Lachlan Bradley of Baton Rouge, Rex Charles Cancienne and Lela Ann “Piat” Cancienne, both of Cypress. His legacy will be cherished by Mrs. Welch, Toody Lou, Laura Lou, Freddie Lou/Trace, Sudie Lou, Ollie Lou, Daniel Do, Rexaroo and Clara Lou.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Welch would like you to refrain from throwing trash on roadsides and see that your children do their homework and get an education.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.