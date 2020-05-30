Linda McFarland, 65, of Smithdale, died May 27, 2020, at home with her family.
Graveside service is 11 a.m. today at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Bro. Mike Morris will officiate. Franklin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. McFarland was born July 3, 1954, in Pike County to Carl Freeman and Myrtle McGehee Freeman.
She was a retired secretary for the Mississippi State Extension Service and a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Jimmy Marcell Freeman and J.D. Freeman.
Survivors are her daughters, Candace McFarland Sanders and husband Eric of Smithdale, and Carlena McFarland Roberts and husband Daniel of Smithdale; sister, Sandra Zumbro; best friend of 40 years, Kathy Bass; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Sambo Roberts, John Roberts, Timmy Roberts, Ed Young, Carl Freeman and Carl Freeman, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Bo Cotten and Rusty Bass.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.