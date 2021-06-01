Patsy Flowers Lindsey, 78, of McComb, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2021, at her residence after a battle with multiple types of cancer.
Pat’s remains will be cremated and buried in an intimate gathering of immediate family. A public celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. July 10 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 7133 Enterprise Road, Summit. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Flowers; her parents, Bertram Felix Smith and Irene Beck Smith; and her brothers, Bertram Felix Smith Jr. and William Larry Smith.
Patsy is survived by her husband, David Lindsey; daughters, Christy Flowers House and Cindy Flowers Pocs; son, Robert E. Flowers; grandchildren, Shelbi Renee Peacock, Garrison James House, Shea Louise Alford, Savannah Marie Kershaw, Ashley Renee House, and Cecil Conner Kershaw; and sister Sue Smith McCleary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wiggin’ Out in her name. Wiggin’ Out is an organization that raises money to provide wigs, headwear, lymphatic garments and prosthetic bras to underprivileged women, men and children who are battling cancer and have little to no support.
