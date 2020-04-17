Katy McKnight, 79, of Summit and formerly of Magnolia, passed away at McComb Nursing & Rehab from complications of Alzheimer’s on April 14, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. today, with visitation at 2:30 at Powell Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Morris officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. McKnight was born in Pike County on Nov. 27, 1940, to J.M. and Elmese Lewis Newman.
Mrs. Katy retired from Lott Furniture Co. after 34 years of service, beginning there when it was McRaney’s.
She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Magnolia, where she remained active until her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 38 years, Willie Jewel Honea; her stepson, Willie J. Honea Jr.; and a brother, Mr. Junior Newman.
Katy is survived by her husband, H.B. McKnight of Summit; two sons, Scott Honea and wife Liz of Liberty, and Kelly Honea and wife Angela of McComb; a host of stepchildren and their families; four grandchildren, Tyler Trim and husband Anthony of Clute, Texas, Michelle Honea of McComb, Corey Bryan and wife Emily of Brookhaven, and Candace Bryan and fiancé Daniel Tinnon of Brookhaven; and three great-grandchildren, Jaida Bequette, Carleigh Bryan and Caroline Bryan, all of Brookhaven.
Special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Connie McKnight and the staff of McComb Nursing and Rehab for all they have done.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
