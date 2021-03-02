Elizabeth Ann Whittington, 67, of Smithdale, passed from this life on Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, La.
Services were 11 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Valley Church with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mike Morris and Bro. Chris Carraway officiated. Sharkey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Whittington was born Feb. 22, 1954, in McComb, the daughter of Eunice and Era L. Hughes.
She was married to James “Jack” Whittington for 50 years. They were blessed with three girls and two boys.
Her goal in life was to serve God and help others. As a pastor’s wife for 36 years, she sacrificed more than her share to help meet the needs of others. Not only did she love her family, she loved everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, James “Jack” Whittington; children, Angelia and Chris Dickerson, Jackie Whittington, Amos and Lynette Whittington, Rhonda and Trent Everett and Tyler Whittington; grandchildren, Kristen and Trenten Boggs, Hayley Coleman, Samantha and Trent Summers, Landon Whittington, Maddox Whittington, Travis Everett, Taegan Everett, Trinley Everett, Tate Everett; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Amos Whittington, Landon Whittington, Maddox Whittington, Trent Everett, Travis Everett, Trent Summers, Chris Dickerson and Trenten Boggs.
