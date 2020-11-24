Michael Eugene “Mike” Wallace, 59, of Jayess, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m.today at Woodlawn Pentecostal Church in Columbia and will continue there 9 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11. Rev. Jerron Carney, Rev. Donald Lance Jr. and Bishop James Carney will officiate. Burial will be in New Bethel Jesus Name Cemetery in Jayess. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael was born June 9, 1961, in Jayess to Larry Eugene Wallace and Esther Yvonne Rushing Wallace.
He was a member of Woodlawn Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed his family tremendously, watching his sons play softball and his grandson play baseball was a favorite pastime. He also loved to shop with his granddaughter. He was a giver, loving all people and doing what he could for anyone. He loved spending mornings having coffee with his parents and siblings. He also loved having lunch dates and long conversations with his daughter.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Wallace, and infant twin sisters.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Larry Wallace and Olive Roberts Wallace; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Landon and Crystal Wallace of Hattiesburg and Jeremy Wallace of Columbia; a daughter and son-in-law, Micah and Chris Story of Hattiesburg; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Mickey Wallace of Hattiesburg and Myron Wallace and Tammy of Jayess; a sister and brother-in-law, Yolanda Wallace and Kevin of Jayess; two grandchildren, Halle Story and Halen Story; a close friend, Kenneth Jenkins; along with many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Young, Brian Lance, Joey Heflin, Randle Reed, Kenny Conner, Robert Wallace, John Bennett, Duane McKenzie, Derrick Battle and Darren Suane. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Graham and Wayne Graham.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.