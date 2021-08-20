Robert Edgar “Bob” Thompson, 86, of Summit, died Aug. 17, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mr. Thompson was born Aug. 26, 1934. He was the son of the late Elijah E and Ora Nell Malone Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was a member of Magnolia Pines Campground Church in Picayune. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict.
He was a McComb city policeman for 10 years and retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol after 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wives, Marie Thompson and Audrey Murray Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by two sons, Robbie Thompson of McComb and Tommy Thompson of Brookhaven; two daughters, Faith Newman Mackenzie and husband John of Summit and Rene’ Farley and husband Charlie of Birmingham, Ala.; his stepson, Chuck Lamey and wife Robyn; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The family would like to say a special thank-you to Mr. Thompson’s caregivers and Hospice Compassus.
