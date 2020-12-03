Elroy A. Badon Jr., 69, of Tylertown died Nov. 23, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service is 10 a.m. today with Catholic Mass at 11 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 702 Union Road, Tylertown. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Badon was born Dec. 28, 1950, in New Orleans. He was the son of the late Elroy A. Badon Sr. and the Late Norvice Hutchinson Badon.
