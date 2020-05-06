Mary E. Miller, 77, of Summit, passed from this life on May 1, 2020, in McComb.
A graveside visitation is 11:30 a.m. today until services at noon at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. E.J. Didon officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Miller was born Dec. 28, 1942, in McComb to Thomas Tolly Brown and Cloney Belle Roberts Brown.
She was a homemaker and loved to travel. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Clyde Brown and Chester Brown; and one sister, Naomi Campbell.
Survivors include her husband, Ray D. Miller; one son, Curtis L. Edmonds of Summit; two daughters, Diane Crotwell of Brookhaven and Debbie Harris and Tom of Jackson; one brother, Gaylon Brown and Joan of Summit; one sister, Juanita Greer of Ruth; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
