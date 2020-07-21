Linda Horne

Linda J. Horne, 71, of McComb, passed from this life on July 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. today at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery in McCall Creek, with Dr. David Millican officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
She was born Aug. 23, 1948. in McComb, the daughter of Lenwood Russell and Thelma Freeman Russell.
She was a loving person. She loved her family and her grandbabies so much. She had a passion for flowers.
She loved gardening and working in the yard and in her flower beds.
She went to college to become a beautician and did hair for many years and made so many friends by doing that.
Everyone loved her cooking, and she was especially known for her desserts and candy making.
She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Basil Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 20 wonderful years, Ricky Horne of McComb; three daughters, Patricia Jones of McComb, Valeria Wells and Dotson of Madison, Ala., and Carlene Barnett and James of McCall Creek; a son, Rickie Horne, Jr. of Meridian; seven grandchildren, William Dotson Wells IV, Mark Jones, Basil Holden Wells, Denise Bates, Bryce Lynd, Caleb Horne and Jeremy Barnett; a great-grandchild, Elijah Jones and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
