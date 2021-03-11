Otis Jackson, 66, of Gloster died March 6, 2021, in Gloster.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Gloster, with the Rev. David Veals officiating.
Mr. Jackson was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Gloster to Elizabeth Walker Anderson and Joe Jackson Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father; three brothers, Joe Jackson Jr., Williams Ross Jackson and Bennie Jackson; and one sister, Clementine Cooper
Survivors include his loving mother, Elizabeth Walker Anderson, and stepfather Sammie Anderson; his best friend, Mabel Williams; two brothers, Lonnie (Dollie) Jackson of Dallas and Sammie Jackson of Gloster; four sisters, Bonnie (Kenny) Cooper of Dallas, Bertha Jackson, Anna Jackson Haynes and Darlean Jackson White, all of Gloster; three daughters, one son and two godchildren, Kindrell Boss and Travanta Boss.
