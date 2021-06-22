Robert Gary Price, 70, of McComb, died June 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 26, 2951, in Tampa, Fla., to the late Jack B. Price and the late Mary Irene Smith Price. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce Price; sister, Jenna Howard; and niece, Emily Graves Wicker.
He is survived by his brother, Dr. Jerome Price (Cindy) of Gorham, Maine; sisters, Sheila Graves (John) of McComb, Bethany Smith of Hattiesburg, Melanie Roney of Ellisville and Amy Ward, of York, Pa. He is also survived by his nephews, John Graves, Matthew Graves, Conner Roney, Justin Howard, John Perry Childress, James Childress, Michael Conerly, and Dylan Ward and nieces Taylor Buckalew, Peyton Parker, Paige Zimmerman and Eden Ward.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Encompass Hospice and especially to his nurse, Beth.
