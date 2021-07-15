Betty Robertson, 78, of Tylertown, died July 12, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown, with the Rev. Raymond Gutter, pastor, officiating and burial in the church cemetery. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Robertson was born Oct. 25, 1942, in Tylertown, the daughter of the late Hamp Bickham and the late Alma Youngblood Bickham.
