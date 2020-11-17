Raymond McCaffrey, 77, of Bogue Chitto, passed away Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
A visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate, and burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 271 Hwy. 341 N. in Vardaman.
Raymond was born in Lincoln County on July 15, 1943, to John Henry and Myrtis Alberta Young McCaffrey.
Raymond was a retired pharmacist, having worked in the Washington, D.C., area and moving on to Eckerd Drugs in Hampton, Va., and Walgreens in Natchez.
He graduated from Johnston Station High School “Class of 61” and was a graduate of Ole Miss School of Pharmacy “Class of 1968”. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Summitwhere he served as a greeter and a Sunday school teacher, and he also had served as a deacon for Liberty Baptist Church.
He was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather who also enjoyed horses. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Rose Hannaford McCaffrey; his parents; grandparents; one brother, John Henry McCaffrey Jr.; and a step-mother, Billie McCaffery Moak.
He is survived by his wife of 30 happy years, Cecile Reeves Spencer McCaffrey of Bogue Chitto; two sons, Byron McCaffrey and Eric Ian McCaffrey (Casey) of Gloucester, Va.; two step-sons, Rev. Tim Spencer (Suzy) of West Monroe, La., and Barry Spencer of Hollywood Md.; two brothers, Donald McCaffrey (Barbara) of Brandon, and Darrell McCaffrey (Debbie) of Crystal Springs; two grandchildren, Brendan and Chloe McCaffrey; and three step-grandchildren, William, Daniel and Katie Spencer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mel Arnold, Ken Callender, Quinnon Davis, Pat Graves, Tim King and Jim Talley.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Ministries of Brookhaven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.