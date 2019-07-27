William P. “Bill” Alexander, 65, of Jayess, passed away July 25, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 9 tonight at Jayess Baptist Church and will continue noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. The Rev. James Sanders will officiate and burial will be held at the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Alexander was born Dec. 1, 1953, in Walthall County to the late Hubert and Dorothy Sumrall Alexander.
Mr. Alexander was a rural postal service carrier and member of Jayess Baptist Church who enjoyed white perch fishing. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy King Alexander; two daughters, Lisa Duncan (Will) of Summit and Jennifer Smith (Jason) of Monticello; one brother, Pat Alexander (Judy) of Shubuta; one sister, Alice McMillian (Kenneth) of Liberty; five grandchildren, Isaac Duncan, Jon-Ross Smith, Avery Duncan, Lily Grace Smith and Darby Smith; four nephews, Lance Alexander, Duane Harvey, Noah Rutland and Justin Alexander; five nieces, Marla Heiden, Melissa Howell, Heather Salazar, Shelly King and Candi Herz; and numerous friends.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Bland, Huey Bell, Wade Boyd, Jimmy Powell, Bradley Beard, Glenn King, Gary Northsworthy and Joel Cothern.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Cothern, Doyle Rayborn, Ronnie Smith, Roger Smith, Josh Cothern, Philip Alexander, Jerry Lee, Glen Fortenberry, Billy Coon, John Reeves, Greg Wall, Charlie Case, Eddie Sellers, Marvin Meyers, Dalton Travis and Ralph Jones.
