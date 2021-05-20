Myrtle Louise McKlemurry, 84, of McComb passed away May 11, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. McKlemurry was born May 23, 1936, in Crystal Springs. She was the daughter of the late Willie Ara and Willie Louise Boutwell McKenzie.
She was a retired Kellwood employee and a member of Central Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Ray McKlemurry; one son, Kenneth Ray McKlemurry; her siblings, Alton Ray McKenzie, Davis McKenzie, Bobby McKenzie, Marvin McKenzie, Wayne McKenzie, Helen Jackson and Pauline McDaniel.
Mrs. McKlemurry is survived by one son, Robert McKlemurry of Huntsville, Ala.; four brothers, Willie Earl McKenzie of Daphne, Ala., Willard McKenzie and wife Melba of McComb, Charles McKenzie and wife Linda of Baker, La., and Bill McKenzie and wife Patricia of Natchez; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
