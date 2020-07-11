Jeanette Rauls, 79, of Brookhaven and a native of Pike County, died July 8, 2020, in Byram.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb until graveside services at 2 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Brookhaven. Rev. Zedric Washington will officiate.
She was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Pike County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.