After a courageous battle with cancer, James Holleman “Jim” Pigott, 64, died March 1, 2021, in Atlanta.
No services are planned.
Born in McComb on March 1, 1957, to Joe Ned and Lorraine Holleman Pigott, Jim graduated from McComb High School and attended the University of Mississippi.
As an early pioneer in the tech industry, Jim worked in both hardware and software for Delta Airlines, WorldSpan and other computer companies in Jackson, Los Angeles and Atlanta, ending his career at Barnes and Noble, most fitting for a voracious reader.
Predeceased by both of his parents and his sister, Carol Jean, Jim is survived by his three siblings, Brad (Margaret) Pigott of Jackson, Linda (Tom) Robinson of Raleigh, N.C., and John Pigott of Atlanta; as well as four nephews whom he adored, David and Chris Pigott and Chris and Carter Robinson.
For those wishing to do so, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of McComb, where Jim was baptized, loved and nurtured.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.