Beulah Leresa Garner Miller, 64, of Magnolia, died July 22, 2019, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at Washington Funeral Home in Tylertown, with the Rev. Gary Brumfield rendering the eulogy and officiating.
She was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Pike County.
