Robert Warner Carr III, 75, of McComb, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family,
Visitation continues 1 p.m. today until services at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. David Millican and the Rev. Robert Netterville will officiate, and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Warner was born March 10, 1944, in McComb to the late Rober Warner Carr Jr. and Jocie Greer Carr.
Warner was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church and spent 37 years working for the state highway department. He was a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He never had a bad word for anyone and was always happy and quick with a smile. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Opal Faye Carr; and a brother, Richard Lee Carr.
He is survived by two sons, Electricians Mate Nuclear 2nd Class (SS) Charles W. Carr and Dustin Carr (Rebekah); one daughter, April L. Carr; one brother, Dwight R. Carr (Dora); one sister, Randy Carr Henley (Joe); mother in-law, Myrtis Martin; one granddaughter, Cierra Carr; four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a super special best friend, Jimmy Van.
Pallbearers are Clay Henley, Rainey Carr, Doc McGaugh, Chris Wright, Dustin Carr and Cody Thames.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Van and the men of Central Baptist Church.
