Barbara Gibson, 84, of Progress, peacefully passed away Oct. 20, 2019, at home, after a long illness.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Silver Springs Church Cemetery in Progress.
Barbara was born Oct. 2, 1935, in Ruth, to Floie David Thames and Lula Mae Cade Thames.
Barbara was a talented artist, painting many beautiful works of art and writing short stories and poetry. Later in life, she developed a love of computerized art and the expansion of the world that she received from exploring the internet. She enjoyed meeting friends from various countries and walks of life. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be eternally missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, E.L. Gibson; longtime friend, Borden Brown; two sons, Barry Gibson and Darrell Gibson; a grandson, James Lee Parker; her brother David Thames; and her two sisters, Joyce Matlock and Beverly Brown.
She is survived by three children and her son-in-law, Robin Gibson, Lola and James Parker of Progress and Gail Lorraine Gibson of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Jacob Gibson, Christopher Gibson, Erikah Gibson, Jessica Vest, Brandi Parker and Donavan Gibson. She also lived to joyfully see the birth of six great-grandchildren.
An example of her prose is presented below:
“Baby cheeks of roses, beneath clear blue eyes, as clear as a lake. With a glance so keen, softly silken, sweet smile, of innocent infancy. Dancing with merriment, such kingly pride. Does glorify the present, the first born of thy genius, soothes the pain of past, with heaps of love that last” (copyright Barbara Thames Gibson 2006).
Free at last, Mother dear, free at last. Eternal love from us all.
