Larry Bridges, 67, of Tylertown died Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today at Oak Grove United Methodist Church and continues 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, with services at 11 at Southwest Event Center, Tylertown. Pastor Terry Thomas will officiate. Burial is in the Oak Grove church cemetery.
Mr. Bridges was born Jan. 10, 1954.
